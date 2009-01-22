N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2009:01:2...

N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2009:01:22 19:53:51

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Students from Wyoming Valley West, Pittston Area, GAR, Myers, Hanover, Greater Nanticoke Area, Wyoming Area, Hazleton, Northwest, Crestwood, West Side CTC and 2 of LIU 18A a a s transition classes attended the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation , job fair and skills session for high school students with special needs at King's College Wednesday morning.Mark Morancv11jobfairp1 Students from Wyoming Valley West, Pittston Area, GAR, Myers, Hanover, Greater Nanticoke Area, Wyoming Area, Hazleton, Northwest, Crestwood, West Side CTC and 2 of LIU 18A a a s transition classes attended the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation , job fair and skills session for high school students with special needs at King's College Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show hospital price listing. Tue ralph 1
Rebuild luzerne county. May 6 Cynthia lyn 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) May 1 Dutchiie 4
News Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne... Apr 28 Salsa 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr '17 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC