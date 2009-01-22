N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2009:01:22 19:53:51
Students from Wyoming Valley West, Pittston Area, GAR, Myers, Hanover, Greater Nanticoke Area, Wyoming Area, Hazleton, Northwest, Crestwood, West Side CTC and 2 of LIU 18A a a s transition classes attended the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation , job fair and skills session for high school students with special needs at King's College Wednesday morning.Mark Morancv11jobfairp1 Students from Wyoming Valley West, Pittston Area, GAR, Myers, Hanover, Greater Nanticoke Area, Wyoming Area, Hazleton, Northwest, Crestwood, West Side CTC and 2 of LIU 18A a a s transition classes attended the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation , job fair and skills session for high school students with special needs at King's College Wednesday morning.
