Carol Harrison, Wilkes-Barre, touches a mechanical operating dinosaur during set up of a dinosaur show , called T-Rex Planet this weekend at the 109th Kingston Armory. Shows are today from 10 to 9 and Sunday from 10 to 7.Mark Morancv06trexp2 Dave Eldika, the owner director of T-Rex Planet, stands by a mechanical operating Tyrannosaurus Rex, while setting up for his shows this weekend at the 109th Kingston Armory.

