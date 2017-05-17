Michel Vitiello, License: N/A, Created: 2016:09:12 19:30:49
Melissa Etzle Patla, the only Wilkes-Barre Area School Board candidate against the plan to merge Coughlin and Meyers high schools, won a Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primary election, according to unofficial results. Patla was not on the Republican ballot.
