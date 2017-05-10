People on the Move

People on the Move

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Lyndsay Grady will expand her responsibilities as the newly constituted director of workforce development. In this role, Grady will assume management of the newly revamped Skills in Scranton program, which will be integrated into the chamber's economic development efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show hospital price listing. May 9 ralph 1
Rebuild luzerne county. May 6 Cynthia lyn 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) May 1 Dutchiie 4
News Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne... Apr 28 Salsa 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr '17 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,000,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC