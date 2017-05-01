PennDOT Crews Extend Work Hours on I-81
PennDOT's maintenance on Interstate 81 from Drinker Street in Dunmore to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport exit in Avoca began Monday at 7:30 a.m. The construction began on the passing lane on the southbound side. The rest of this week crews will be working on the southbound lanes and the next two weeks will be on the northbound lanes.
