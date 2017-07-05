News quiz 5/7/2017
4. How much will PPL electricity prices jump next month for homeowners who don't shop around for better prices? 6. Which of the following musical icons performed last week at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts? 7. True or false? The National Weather Service said a tornado passed through several communities in North Pocono on Monday night, flattening trees and damaging homes.
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
