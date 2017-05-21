New Life for an Old School in Wilkes-...

New Life for an Old School in Wilkes-Barre

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The bell no longer rings, the chalkboards are gone, but the lessons haven't ended at the former Sacred Life Catholic School - and this one was about the power of restoration. The historic property along North Main Street in the Diamond City housed many students during its life as a school, and now it has been reinvented and re-purposed - as an apartment building! "It brings back memories, it brings back some very happy memories," said Anna Hudock of Wilkes-Barre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16) May 19 Ewwww 5
News Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo... May 19 Leibys 1
News Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans May 19 Avoid Fluoride 1
News Cheers and Jeers May 18 Trump Your President 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 18 Cynthia lyn 9
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) May 18 Cynthia lyn 21
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) May 16 Ann 670
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC