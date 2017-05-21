New Life for an Old School in Wilkes-Barre
The bell no longer rings, the chalkboards are gone, but the lessons haven't ended at the former Sacred Life Catholic School - and this one was about the power of restoration. The historic property along North Main Street in the Diamond City housed many students during its life as a school, and now it has been reinvented and re-purposed - as an apartment building! "It brings back memories, it brings back some very happy memories," said Anna Hudock of Wilkes-Barre.
