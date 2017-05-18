Murder charges forwarded to county court in W-B shooting case
MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Dominick Jaquariuspa Ray is accused of killing Victor Grandy in an Oct. 16 shooting in Wilkes-Barre. WILKES-BARRE - Niasia Snell wept as she sat in court Friday morning listening to the defense trying to poke holes in the case against the man accused of gunning down her boyfriend.
