Mr. and Mrs. Dalon Mr. and Mrs. Dalon
Alvan and Patricia Dalon, of Thornhurst, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 17. They were married by the Rev. Roy T. Henwood at Firwood United Methodist Church, Wilkes-Barre.
