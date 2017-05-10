Mother files suit alleging wrongful records usage

The mother of a 7-month-old girl who was beaten to death has filed suit alleging Luzerne County Children and Youth violated federal privacy laws by turning medical information over to unauthorized lawyers. Kareliz Nin, of 50 Orchard St., alleges the agency provided confidential medical information to an unauthorized executor of the estate for her daughter, Cecilia Nin, who died of blunt-force head trauma on Jan. 7, 2013, as the result of a homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.