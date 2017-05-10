Mother files suit alleging wrongful records usage
The mother of a 7-month-old girl who was beaten to death has filed suit alleging Luzerne County Children and Youth violated federal privacy laws by turning medical information over to unauthorized lawyers. Kareliz Nin, of 50 Orchard St., alleges the agency provided confidential medical information to an unauthorized executor of the estate for her daughter, Cecilia Nin, who died of blunt-force head trauma on Jan. 7, 2013, as the result of a homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show hospital price listing.
|May 9
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC