Mom Who Smoked Crack Before Premature Labor Drove Around With Baby's Corpse: Cops
A Pennsylvania woman who is believed to have given birth in her home now faces charges after cops allege she drove around with her premature baby's corpse. Chesney Wheeler delivered the baby at home near Williamsport on April 12, according to a police complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC