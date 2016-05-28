Molly Gilligan and Brian Haughwout Molly Gilligan and Brian Haughwout
Molly Gilligan and First Lt. Brian Haughwout, USAF, were united in marriage May 28, 2016, at St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.
