Molly Gilligan and Brian Haughwout Mo...

Molly Gilligan and Brian Haughwout Molly Gilligan and Brian Haughwout

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Molly Gilligan and First Lt. Brian Haughwout, USAF, were united in marriage May 28, 2016, at St. Therese's Church, Shavertown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 1 hr Al Busillo 664
News Cheers and Jeers 4 hr Save Us Trump 1
Show hospital price listing. May 9 ralph 1
Rebuild luzerne county. May 6 Cynthia lyn 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) May 1 Dutchiie 4
News Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne... Apr 28 Salsa 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,380 • Total comments across all topics: 281,014,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC