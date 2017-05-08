Mine conference to show how Germany is saving mine-related marvels
Germany is saving its coal mine-related engineering marvels unlike the United States where historic breakers and railroads are being destroyed. Those attending an upcoming mine land reclamation conference in Wilkes-Barre will get an up-close look at what Germany is doing, an effort that deepens the sadness in many people over the losses in the U.S. Michael Hewitt, program manager for the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation, will be a luncheon speaker at the 2017 Pennsylvania Abandoned Mine Reclamation Conference on June 21 and 22 at the Best Western Genetti Hotel.
