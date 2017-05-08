Mine conference to show how Germany i...

Mine conference to show how Germany is saving mine-related marvels

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Germany is saving its coal mine-related engineering marvels unlike the United States where historic breakers and railroads are being destroyed. Those attending an upcoming mine land reclamation conference in Wilkes-Barre will get an up-close look at what Germany is doing, an effort that deepens the sadness in many people over the losses in the U.S. Michael Hewitt, program manager for the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation, will be a luncheon speaker at the 2017 Pennsylvania Abandoned Mine Reclamation Conference on June 21 and 22 at the Best Western Genetti Hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebuild luzerne county. May 6 Cynthia lyn 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) May 1 Dutchiie 4
News Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne... Apr 28 Salsa 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr '17 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,445 • Total comments across all topics: 280,877,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC