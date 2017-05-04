McCarthy expanding operations in east...

McCarthy expanding operations in eastern Pa.

4 hrs ago Read more: Tire Business

McCarthy Tire Service made two moves recently in Pennsylvania to expand coverage and improve service to its commercial customers in the eastern part of its home state. Wilkes-Barre-based McCarthy Tire has acquired the commercial business of Sandone Tire of Scranton, Pa., and has relocated its operations in Reading, Pa., to a larger facility less than two miles away.

