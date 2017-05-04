Leadership W-B to honor Lombardo

Leadership Wilkes-Barre will present its 2017 Distinguished Leadership Award to Michael Lombardo at the Leadership Wilkes-Barre annual dinner and graduation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Mohegan Sun Pocono Hotel & Convention Center. The dinner celebrates Leadership Wilkes-Barre's graduating class of 2017, and welcomes the incoming Class of 2018.

