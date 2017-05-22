Jury returns $10 malpractice verdict against clinic

A jury returned a $10 million verdict Monday against Geisinger-Kistler Clinic for a patient who said an incorrect diagnosis delayed proper treatment and left him with a higher likelihood of symptoms and infection. Joseph M. Shimko was a teenage patient June 17, 2013, when he visited the Geisinger-Kistler Clinic in South Wilkes-Barre complaining of knee pain and hemorrhoids.

