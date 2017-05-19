Inaugural Schuylkill County Beer Week
People in Schuylkill County are banking on this weekend being perfect weather for cracking open a cold one. The county is holding its first ever beer week, which culminates in a festival Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Ewwww
|5
|Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo...
|19 hr
|Leibys
|1
|Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans
|Fri
|Avoid Fluoride
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|Thu
|Trump Your President
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Cynthia lyn
|21
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 16
|Ann
|670
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC