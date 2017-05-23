Highlights of the Pennsylvania Senate's gambling legislation
The Pennsylvania Senate passed legislation Wednesday to expand casino-style gambling to websites and airports, approve online lottery games and reinstate a requirement that casinos pay millions to host communities. The measure passed 38-12 and was sent to the House, where changes were expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheers and Jeers
|Mon
|fapper
|7
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|Mon
|Bob
|1
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Ewwww
|5
|Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo...
|May 19
|Leibys
|1
|Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans
|May 19
|Avoid Fluoride
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 18
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|May 18
|Cynthia lyn
|21
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC