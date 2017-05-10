Hazleton Area Athlete Awarded 2017 Br...

Hazleton Area Athlete Awarded 2017 Brian Piccolo Award

The Wilkes-Barre chapter of UNICO National awarded Hazleton area's Brian Soroka with the 2017 Brian Piccolo award at a special ceremony at the Woodlands Resort.

Wilkes-Barre, PA

