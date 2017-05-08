Hall of Famer Alan Jackson rebooks Target Center for this fall
Alan Jackson performs at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa., during his Honky Tonk and Highway Tour on Friday, April 21, 2017. Newly minted County Music Hall of Fame inductee Alan Jackson is making up for a concert date he had to scrub and will play Target Center this fall, with Lee Ann Womack on the bill, promoters announced Monday.
