George to pursue Act 47 if city council doesn't act soon
Mayor Tony George says he plans to ask the state to place Wilkes-Barre in financially distressed status if city council does not adopt a debt restructuring ordinance tonight. George on Wednesday said the city's financial position is so bleak that he plans to pursue Act 47, a state program to assist local governments in financial distress, on Friday if council does not approve the long-term refinancing plan he has recommended for months.
