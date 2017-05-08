Gene Ween Announces 'Gene Ween Does B...

Gene Ween Announces 'Gene Ween Does Billy Joel' August Tour

8 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

In 2015 Aaron Freeman brought back his Gene Ween persona for a series of concerts dubbed "Gene Ween Does Billy Joel." Each of the shows saw Gener and a band he put together for the run perform both Billy Joel hits and rarities.

