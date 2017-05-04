Federal spending act includes raise for hourly depot workers
The $1.1 trillion federal spending plan signed by President Donald Trump on Friday includes a cost of living adjustment spread evenly among hourly federal workers. Nearly 2,000 hourly employees at Tobyhanna Army Depot will get a 2.1 percent raise this year along with 250,000 other blue-collar workers across the country, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Rep Matt Cartwright's, who advocated for wage parity among federal workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC