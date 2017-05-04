Federal spending act includes raise f...

Federal spending act includes raise for hourly depot workers

The $1.1 trillion federal spending plan signed by President Donald Trump on Friday includes a cost of living adjustment spread evenly among hourly federal workers. Nearly 2,000 hourly employees at Tobyhanna Army Depot will get a 2.1 percent raise this year along with 250,000 other blue-collar workers across the country, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Rep Matt Cartwright's, who advocated for wage parity among federal workers.

