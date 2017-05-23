Ex-LCCF guard sentenced in extortion case
As John Stachokus faced a federal judge Monday, he offered an apology for extorting inmates at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility - while his attorney argued he was not solely to blame. Stachokus, 42, of Plains Twp., pleaded guilty in September to extortion and witness tampering charges alleging that while he worked in the jail's work-release center he took cash and other gifts, including cocaine, in exchange for giving prisoners special treatment.
