Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant Af...

Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reopens After A Decade-long Closure

There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from 10 hrs ago, titled Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reopens After A Decade-long Closure. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

But it's true, after being closed for a decade Leiby's Restaurant here in Schuylkill County is officially back open for business. "It is wonderful, we came from Wilkes-Barre and Nanticoke to the opening, so we've enjoyed it very much," said Betty Height.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Leibys

Hazleton, PA

#1 19 hrs ago
That old guy looks familiar...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cjg8Hj75FPQ
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16) 15 hr Ewwww 5
News Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans Fri Avoid Fluoride 1
News Cheers and Jeers Thu Trump Your President 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Thu Cynthia lyn 9
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Thu Cynthia lyn 21
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) May 16 Ann 670
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes May 15 Nelson 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC