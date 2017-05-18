There are on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from 10 hrs ago, titled Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reopens After A Decade-long Closure. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

But it's true, after being closed for a decade Leiby's Restaurant here in Schuylkill County is officially back open for business. "It is wonderful, we came from Wilkes-Barre and Nanticoke to the opening, so we've enjoyed it very much," said Betty Height.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.