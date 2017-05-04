Credit unions enter branch sharing ag...

Credit unions enter branch sharing agreement

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

First Credit Union of Scranton members are now welcome at all Cross Valley Federal Credit Union locations in Luzerne County as part of a unique shared branch experience. Officials from both credit unions decided to collaborate after Cross Valley's branch on Smith Street in Scranton recently closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebuild luzerne county. 18 hr Cynthia lyn 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) 19 hr Cynthia lyn 8
News Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06) May 1 Dutchiie 4
News Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne... Apr 28 Salsa 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,590 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC