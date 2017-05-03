Cops: Pennsylvania woman drove around with newborn's corpse
A Pennsylvania woman who police say drove around with her newborn daughter's body has been jailed on abuse of a corpse and other charges. Old Lycoming Township police say 37-year-old Chesney Anne Wheeler gave birth at home near Williamsport April 12 then kept the child's body in a cardboard box in her car until it was found the next day outside Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
