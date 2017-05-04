Community Digest

A Public Square Rosary Rally, one of 16,000 nationwide commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Fatima apparitions, prophecies, and miracles, will be held at noon Saturday, May 13, at Our Lady of Fatima Grotto, North Street, Wilkes-Barre. The rosary rally is sponsored by America Needs Fatima, and the local Lay Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

