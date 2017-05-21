Community Celebrates Launch of "Young...

Community Celebrates Launch of "Young People in Recovery" Chapter in Luzerne County

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Dozens joined in celebration in one part of Luzerne County to welcome the latest chapter of an organization dedicated to living clean and sober, and celebrating recovery. The Young People in Recovery Wilkes-Barre chapter celebrated their chapter kick-off event Sunday afternoon on North Franklin Street in the Diamond City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16) May 19 Ewwww 5
News Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo... May 19 Leibys 1
News Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans May 19 Avoid Fluoride 1
News Cheers and Jeers May 18 Trump Your President 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 18 Cynthia lyn 9
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) May 18 Cynthia lyn 21
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) May 16 Ann 670
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,194,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC