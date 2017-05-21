Community Celebrates Launch of "Young People in Recovery" Chapter in Luzerne County
Dozens joined in celebration in one part of Luzerne County to welcome the latest chapter of an organization dedicated to living clean and sober, and celebrating recovery. The Young People in Recovery Wilkes-Barre chapter celebrated their chapter kick-off event Sunday afternoon on North Franklin Street in the Diamond City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
