Boscov's employees honor founder, serve at soup kitchen

Boscov staff member Irene Kelly hands a plate of food out at St.Vincent DePaul soup kitchen sunday. cv22boscovs DAVE SCHERBENCO/CITIZENS VOICE DAVE SCHERBENCO / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Irene Kelly, Boscov's regional public relations manager, hands out a plate of food at St. Vincent DePaul Kitchen on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.