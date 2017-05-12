Borton retiring; Lawson being honored:

Borton retiring; Lawson being honored:

A namesake of one of the region's premier engineering and architecture firms has announced plans to retire, and the firm has announced his replacement. Christopher Borton, chief executive officer and co-founder of Borton-Lawson, plans to retire effective July 2018.

Wilkes-Barre, PA

