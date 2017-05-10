Beyond Fallen to release latest CD at Irish Wolf Pub in Scranton May 19
Wilkes-Barre-based metal band Beyond Fallen will celebrate the release of their latest record 'As The Spires Fall' at the Irish Wolf Pub in Scranton May 19. Lead vocalist and songwriter Joe Karavis said Beyond Fallen's upcoming album release will be a 'special event' and that the band is looking forward to sharing their latest work with friends, ... (more)
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show hospital price listing.
|Tue
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
