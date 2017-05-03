Beach Boys get around, offer sounds of summer

DAVE SCHERBENCO / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Brian Wilson, left, with original Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine on Tuesday at the F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre. The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts stage didn't radiate beach vibes or California sunshine Tuesday evening, but Brian Wilson and his band brought the sounds of summer to downtown Wilkes-Barre for the "Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds: The Final Performances" tour.

