Activist seeks a safer Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre
Gerald Reisinger walks toward the remains of the foundation of an old band shell at Kirby Park in Kingston on Friday, May 12, 2017. The concrete foundation is used as a shelter by the homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show hospital price listing.
|May 9
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|Kingston Man Charged in Baseball Bat Beating of... (Aug '06)
|May 1
|Dutchiie
|4
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|Apr 28
|Salsa
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC