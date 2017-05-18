Accident Response Drill Set for Satur...

Accident Response Drill Set for Saturday at W-B/Scr Airport

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

A heads up for tomorrow if you will be in the area of the Wilkes Barre Scranton International Airport. The Airport's Live Major Aircraft Accident Response Exercise will take place between 8:30 and 10:30am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16) 5 hr Ewwww 5
News Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo... 10 hr Leibys 1
News Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans 15 hr Avoid Fluoride 1
News Cheers and Jeers Thu Trump Your President 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Thu Cynthia lyn 9
News Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11) Thu Cynthia lyn 21
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) May 16 Ann 670
See all Wilkes-Barre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now

Wilkes-Barre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilkes-Barre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC