135th Ashley Memorial Day Parade
The 135th Ashley Memorial Day Parade, considered the oldest parade in the country, will step off at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, along Main Street in downtown Ashley. A parade fly over will be at 9:15 a.m. Memorial Day Association president is Thomas E. McGovern; treasurer, Michael Collins; secretary, Stacy McGovern; parade marshal, Rick Oravic; parade aides, Charles Coleman, James Fitzmourice, Sheldon Hannis, Richard Powell, Joseph Kordeck, Rick Oravic and Michael Collins.
