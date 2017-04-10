Woman sues nail salon over - disease'

A Nanticoke woman filed suit against a township nail salon Thursday alleging she contracted a "life-threatening disease" because of unsanitary equipment. Krystin Spudis, of 15 Enterprise St., filed suit alleging negligence against X-Press Nails at 850 Sans Souci Parkway, along with the business owners Phuong Lam and Vui Vo.

