Woman accused of aiding suspect waives
Wakeelah Moore, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, faces charges of hindering apprehension after police said she harbored her boyfriend, Antoine McNeal, while he had an active warrant for his arrest in the homicide of Brandon Smith. McNeal is accused of shooting and killing the 20-year-old Smith outside Smith's family home on West Church Street in Nanticoke in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazleton man assaults Carbon, Luzerne...
|10 hr
|Salsa
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC