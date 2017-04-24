Woman accused of aiding suspect waives

15 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Wakeelah Moore, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, faces charges of hindering apprehension after police said she harbored her boyfriend, Antoine McNeal, while he had an active warrant for his arrest in the homicide of Brandon Smith. McNeal is accused of shooting and killing the 20-year-old Smith outside Smith's family home on West Church Street in Nanticoke in January.

