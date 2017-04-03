Wilkes Polish Room plans scholarship ...

Wilkes Polish Room plans scholarship dinner dance

The Wilkes University Polish Room will hold its 67th Kosciuszko Scholarship Dinner Dance from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at A Touch of Class Catering at the Palace, George Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. The event enables the Polish Room Committee to help a qualifying student enrolled in Wilkes University.

