Wilkes-Barre begins planting through TreeVitalize program

5 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center students Kayla DeFebo, left, and Brandon Jones, right, rake the soil at the tree planting. Students from Wilkes Barre Area Career and Technical Center along with Wilkes Barre Department of Public Works employees participated in the TreeVitalize Grant Tree Planting, Thursday, April 20th.

