Wilkes-Barre begins planting through TreeVitalize program
MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center students Kayla DeFebo, left, and Brandon Jones, right, rake the soil at the tree planting. Students from Wilkes Barre Area Career and Technical Center along with Wilkes Barre Department of Public Works employees participated in the TreeVitalize Grant Tree Planting, Thursday, April 20th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC