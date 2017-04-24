Wilkes-Barre-based rock band Unveiling The Oppression to host showcase
Paul Williams, left, said he began writing songs and playing guitar while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force between 2008 and 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekender.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Apr 21
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC