White Haven coach suspected of child rape
A White Haven man who is also an athletic coach faces 20 felonies after police say he raped a minor. Teddy C. Newton, 53, of Hazle Street, faces four counts each rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.
