What blizzard? Airport ridership surges in March

Local airline passengers keep flocking to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, producing the airport's best March ever despite the blizzard. Airport director Carl Beardsley Jr. told airport board members 21,054 people flew on flights originating from the airport in March, or 13.8 percent more than the 18,499 in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.