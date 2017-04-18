What blizzard? Airport ridership surg...

What blizzard? Airport ridership surges in March

14 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Local airline passengers keep flocking to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, producing the airport's best March ever despite the blizzard. Airport director Carl Beardsley Jr. told airport board members 21,054 people flew on flights originating from the airport in March, or 13.8 percent more than the 18,499 in March 2016.

