Weather has Field Preps a Month Behind at PNC Field
Opening Day for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders is just one week away at PNC Field. Between the snow and rain throughout March, the grounds team had to put things on hold to get the field ready, and now they have a busy week ahead! This will be Horne's 10th season with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders' grounds team.
