W-B protest joins call for release of Trump's taxes
Debra Skripkunis of Exeter holds a peace sign flag at a rally demanding the release of Donald TrumpA a a s tax returns at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, April 15, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer A protester wears a A a A'Dump TrumpA a pin at a rally demanding the release of Donald TrumpA a a s tax returns at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, April 15, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer WILKES-BARRE - Chanting loudly and holding up anti-Trump signs, about 60 protesters demanded that President Donald Trump release his tax returns. The group marched from Public Square to the Luzerne County Courthouse early Saturday afternoon, as drivers honked in support or made gestures in derision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar 18
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
|Barletta, Marino attend meeting of - Trump caucus'
|Feb '17
|Cute couple
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC