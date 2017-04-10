W-B protest joins call for release of Trump's taxes

Debra Skripkunis of Exeter holds a peace sign flag at a rally demanding the release of Donald TrumpA a a s tax returns at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, April 15, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer A protester wears a A a A'Dump TrumpA a pin at a rally demanding the release of Donald TrumpA a a s tax returns at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, April 15, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer WILKES-BARRE - Chanting loudly and holding up anti-Trump signs, about 60 protesters demanded that President Donald Trump release his tax returns. The group marched from Public Square to the Luzerne County Courthouse early Saturday afternoon, as drivers honked in support or made gestures in derision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.