W-B Academy

First grade students at Wilkes-Barre Academy were each given a book, a bookmark, and coloring sheet to share with their family for Austim Awareness month by Step By Step. This is Step By Step's seventh year reading about autism to classrooms across Northeast Pennsylvania.
