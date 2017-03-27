Twitter tip leads to child porn charges against W-B man
A city man faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly downloaded images of naked underage girls, according to police. Ricky David Halliday Jr., 32, was arraigned Friday on 100 counts of child pornography, two counts of criminal use of a communications facility and one count of disseminating photos or film of child sex acts.
