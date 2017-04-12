Top 5 Concerts of the Coming Week

With light-pop ballads such as "Let Me Be There," "If You Love Me " and "I Honestly Love You," Newton-John racked up five gold and platinum hits in 1973-74. Then she had a second wave of popularity starring in movies "Grease" and "Xanadu," and six more gold and platinum hits, including "You're the One That I Want," "Summer Nights," "Magic" and "Xanadu."

