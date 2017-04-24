Time to move forward on school decision
The Wilkes-Barre Area School Board plans to meet next week to choose a new site outside of city limits to build a facility that could eventually replace all three of its high schools. While there have been calls from opponents of the consolidation plan for a delay in that decision, the board, which has been working on this project for more than three years, ought to proceed.
