Teen driver, lacking license, may face charges in Pa. crash that killed girl, 16

Pa. police may have found a major legal problem for the 17-year-old girl who was behind the wheel when a SUV full of teens veered off a road and sheared off a utility pole, killing 16-year-old Jasmine Cardona.( There is still no definitive answer for why an SUV packed full of four teens veered off a road just outside of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., running straight into a utility pole, shearing it off and killing 16-year-old Jasmine Cardona. But as the police investigation continues, officials may have found a major legal problem for the 17-year-old girl who was behind the wheel that fateful Saturday night.

