Teen driver, lacking license, may face charges in Pa. crash that killed girl, 16
Pa. police may have found a major legal problem for the 17-year-old girl who was behind the wheel when a SUV full of teens veered off a road and sheared off a utility pole, killing 16-year-old Jasmine Cardona.( There is still no definitive answer for why an SUV packed full of four teens veered off a road just outside of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., running straight into a utility pole, shearing it off and killing 16-year-old Jasmine Cardona. But as the police investigation continues, officials may have found a major legal problem for the 17-year-old girl who was behind the wheel that fateful Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wilkes-Barre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|Now_What-
|7
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Help the paper carriers out.
|Mar '17
|Mark
|1
|Health care
|Mar '17
|Patrick
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Drinking Phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wilkes-Barre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC